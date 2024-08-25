PFF Lists Key Jaguars' Pass-Catcher as Player to Avoid in Fantasy Football
There is no questioning the importance of Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, and really the team on and off the field as a whole.
Kirk is one of the leaders of the locker room, has formed a seamless connection with Trevor Lawrence, and is one of the most reliable slot receivers in the NFL.
With that said, Kirk may be the perfect example of how truly different football and fantasy football are. While Kirk is one of the most important players on the Jaguars roster in 2024, Pro Football Focus recently made the argument that he is one player fantasy football analysts should avoid in drafts.
"The Jaguars chose not to bring back Calvin Ridley or Zay Jones this offseason. Instead, they signed Gabe Davis from the Buffalo Bills and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round. In the first preseason game, Davis and Thomas were the only wide receivers on the field for the first two plays, with Kirk joining on the third play for three-receiver sets. While this doesn’t mean Kirk won’t play in two-receiver sets at all, it does suggest that he will see less than 50% of the snaps in those formations, potentially leading to fewer snaps and routes overall.- Nathan Jahnke, PFF
Gabe Davis has consistently scored seven or more touchdowns in each season of his career, with some coming from big plays and others from within 10 yards of the end zone—three of his seven touchdowns last season were in this close-range scenario.
Brian Thomas Jr. also has a nose for the end zone, having scored 17 touchdowns in college last season. Both Davis and Thomas are bigger and taller than Calvin Ridley, which could make them more attractive red-zone targets for Trevor Lawrence. This height and size advantage might lead to Kirk being the last option Lawrence considers when the team is close to scoring."
Kirk is expected to be a giant factor in the Jaguars' offense yet again in 2024, especially as the Jaguars help their two new wide receivers (Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr.) adapt to their system. Kirk was replaced in the starting offense by Parker Washington in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons due to a calf injury.
"I think having him, the player he is and the position he plays, the communication between a slot receiver like him and myself, the quarterback, that's important on the field and that chemistry you see out there," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said earlier this month.
"But I think it also ties into our relationship off the field and that's helped us be better on the field. Just being able to trust him. He's a pro, he does everything the right way ever since he's been here, so I've always respected that. We've hit it off personally, off the field, and become really good friends, too, so that always makes it easier. There are more important things in life than football."