Breaking Down Trevor Lawrence's Standout Game in Denver

No team is as hot right now as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off one of their biggest wins in the last 10 years this past weekend in Denver. While this small market team may still be overlooked, they have proven to be one of the teams in the AFC, if not the best, heading into the postseason.

Much of the Jaguars' success comes from head coach Liam Coen, but it is the surging play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence that has taken them to new heights. I spent time digging through the All-22 after this past Sunday to examine and dissect how Lawrence performed. Without question, this was one of the great games of his career, with two regular-season matchups plus the playoffs left to be played.

Breaking down the All-22 of Lawrence's win vs. the Broncos

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jacksonville's franchise quarterback was stellar against the Broncos' top defense, completing 23 of 36 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, plus a rushing score. When the Jaguars needed him most, he came up big with key throws on all three levels of the field or with his legs.

Taking an in-depth look at the All-22, the former Clemson Tigers superstar signal-caller and top overall draft pick was surgical and fearless in a hostile environment that many teams had been unable to thrive in. Let's begin this film breakdown to see how he was able to do it.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On a key early down in the first quarter, the Jaguars face a 3rd-and-long with the Broncos playing Cover 1 robber. The call here is A deep crosser from No. 11 Parker Washington with a field-side deep hitch by No. 7 Brian Thomas Jr. and a backside dig from No. 3 Jakobi Meyers. You would like to see Lawrence trigger to Meyers, and it’s where his eyes go initially while scanning through his progressions.

Washington gets downfield separation late while Lawrence is navigating the pocket. He scrambles to his left with the protection sound, pairs with Washington, and makes an incredible throw moving to his left to him for a 21-yard gain.

I think Trevor Lawrence *could've* triggered to Meyers on the dig here or launch it to Washington, but this is still a fantastic play from Lawrence and an even more insane throw from his left to Washington for 21 yards. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/q9fCD47GXj — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 23, 2025

This is an example of how great Lawrence is with his arm angles and flexibility, generating torque in his midsection to develop the RPMs necessary to make throws like this. Very few quarterbacks can make this type of throw, such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and maybe Matthew Stafford.

Physical traits have never been a question for Lawrence, but rather, his consistency has been a key factor throughout his career. For the last four weeks, I believe he is playing his best football, ever.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars were nails on third down, converting eight of 15 attempts. Down in the low red area on third-and-short, Coen goes with an empty call on this down against man coverage (Cover 1 with a linebacker playing the high hole-hook shell). Washington is matched with nickel Ja’Quan McMillan on the slot fade as the No. 2 receiver with Thomas being the No. 1 on the hitch, Meyers the No. 3 on a whip route–a variation of sticks with the No. 2 fade.

You can tell when a quarterback and receiver have great chemistry when they are both aligned with the throw and the positioning for the ball. This is an absurd placement from Lawrence, as Washington adjusts to make an excellent catch almost behind McMillan’s back for the touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington are almost an automatic connection at this point. Great throw, better adjustment from Washington. Slot fades always thrive. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/GaPbB2nKPk — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 23, 2025

I love this call from Coen and the throw from Lawrence. Wyatt Milum is going to act as the second tight end for 12 personnel, but this is basically a jumbo package. No. 85 Brenton Strange is going to motion left to right and then to strong-I as a queso fullback.

Denver sends a five-man rush that is picked up well, while the run is sold by Strange’s "blocking" before inserting himself through the A-gap to run a corner while Thomas and Meyers clear out on a nine and eight route, respectively. Once again, the Broncos are playing man coverage, and Greenlaw gets drawn to the action before scrambling back into coverage to stay with Strange, who already has separation as Lawrence layers this pass between the linebacker and safety for a 23-yard gain.

Love the A-gap insert from Strange as the fullback with Milum as the extra linemen/"TE". Well-placed throw from Trevor to BS85 between the linebacker and the safety. Coen and Lawrence were in their bag on Sunday. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/MvjvNFfH86 — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 23, 2025

Coen and Lawrence seemed to have an answer for a lot of the pressure packages Denver sent at Lawrence.

On this second-and-medium from inside their own 20, the Broncos send a five-man pressure. Meyers is motioning left to right across the formation, running a deep dig to the middle of the field. The Broncos look to be in quarters, and while the linebackers do gain great depth, Lawrence steps up in the pocket and fires a laser to Meyers for 25 yards.

Jakobi Meyers: automatic on deep digs, attacking the MOF. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/mXrGA3Hevq — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 23, 2025

Here’s another example on a second-and-medium with 19 seconds left in the half. The Jaguars are in doubles out of 11 personnel with a drag-dig pattern and a flood concept on the left. The Broncos send an overload blitz, and right tackle Anton Harrison gets beaten by edge rusher Jonathon Cooper.

Lawrence sees that Thomas has the leverage advantage against the overhang safety and Pat Surtain II in trail coverage. Anticipating the pressure, Lawrence immediately begins sliding left and converts a third-down pass to Thomas for a first down.

Lawrence, with a quick ID of both the overload pressure from his right and Brian Thomas's leverage in the slot with the trail defender and overhang safety, Slides left almost immediately and throws to BTJ for the first down. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/z22Cgx5ANC — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 23, 2025

This play exemplifies not just Coen’s creativity but his willingness to use Lawrence as an effective runner. Down at the goal line, Coen’s wrinkle here of Thomas in the backfield sets off confusion for the linebackers. Watch the MIKE tell the safety to match with Thomas, who gets sent into orbit motion with the safety cheating inside. The keeper for Lawrence is well-blocked by a pulling Ezra Cleveland, who takes on the free defender, which allows Lawrence to score his third of four touchdowns on the night.

I saw @danorlovsky7 break this down, so I gave it a peek as well. BTJ created chaos at the second level because Denver wasn't ready. Broncos are in man, Singleton directs JL Skinner to man with BTJ, who orbit motions to sell the swing. LG w/ a great pull, TD for T-Law. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/5QwZ9TSgIC — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 23, 2025

The clips below also showcase Lawrence’s mobility. Until the end of time, his touchdown run against Ohio State in the 2019 College Football Playoff semi-final showcases the type of incredible, yet underrated, athleticism that he possesses.

We haven’t seen Lawrence used on any sort of keeper or read option, nor have we seen Coen show any comfort in doing so until now, especially in recent weeks. Lawrence converted several key first downs, including one late in the game where he dove to convert a third down and essentially seal the game.

Happy to see Coen calling Lawrence's number more as a runner. I know that gives #Jaguars fans the creeps, but 16 as a rusher opens up a lot of things for this offense. That third-down scramble late in the game was excellent. pic.twitter.com/G7N0gMxbtY — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 23, 2025

Overall, this performance by Lawrence can be added to the best games of his career, considering the environment, the stakes, and the potential trajectory the victory in Denver could have for Jacksonville in the coming weeks. Since Week 13, Lawrence has been playing the best football of his career, and the analytics back that up.

We’re seeing a quarterback almost six years into his career, finally beginning to showcase the potential he has always had of being a top passer in the NFL. He is arguably a Top-10 signal-caller in football, and just slayed his biggest challenge of the regular season. If the Jaguars are to make a deep playoff run or secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC by some nature, Lawrence will be one of the key reasons for that.

Trevor Lawrence's 4-game streak:



0.426 EPA/Play (1/31 QBs)

54.5% Success Rate (1/31)



His best 4-game streak in 2022:

0.265 EPA/Play (5/37)

52% Success Rate (6/37)



He was really, really good then. He has been better this time around — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 22, 2025

