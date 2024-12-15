REPORT: Critical Aspect for the Jaguars' Matchup vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off an exciting win against the Tennessee Titans last week, their third win. It was a much-needed win for a Jaguars team that had not won a game in months and had not won a game inside the United States in even longer.
The Jaguars now have a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, who have a significantly better team than the Jaguars. However, the Jets are 3-10 just like the Jaguars are, making this a very winnable game.
Still, the Jaguars' offense has struggled this season and will have its work cut out for it on Sunday. Jaguars' offensive coordinator Press Taylor noted how talented the Jets are on multiple levels of their defense.
“Speed,” Taylor said. “They play incredibly fast. First of all, the defensive line just getting off the ball. Jetting and penetrating into the backfield, the defensive ends getting up the field. Then just the D-tackles’ burst off the ball and being able to penetrate gaps. Then you see everything play off of that.
"The second level flows sideline to sideline as well as anyone we’ve seen, so they’re trying to put a dent in your offensive line, and those guys clean up everything pretty quickly. The back end’s aggressive. They do a good job. There’s not a ton of disguise, but enough things look the same to where you’re not really sure until post-snap what the coverage is going to be. So, I think the number one thing that jumps off the tape is how fast they play.”
The Jaguars have a chance to go on a winning streak soon, as many of the teams they play over the next few weeks are beatable. However, it will be up to the Jaguars to ensure they do their part by preparing mentally and physically.
Over the next few weeks, the Jaguars can make up for their 1-4 start to the season by winning most of their games to end the season. While the playoffs are out of the question, getting rid of head coach Doug Pederson may not be, especially if they go on a winning streak.
