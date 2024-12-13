Have the Jaguars Found the Key to Success?
The Jacksonville Jaguars showed a competitive fire against the Tennessee Titans and showed more grit and fight than they had at any point this season. Their 10-6 win in Nashville last Sunday was a culmination of numerous things going right
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor noted that while the team obviously wants to get the ball into the hands of the best players as much as possible, it is not always easy to do so. The Jaguars have spent most of the season trying to work through this issue.
"It’s not as simple as that," Taylor said. "There was a point in time where we weren’t having as much success and needed to just—this is what we’re going to do. At the same time, we didn’t have a ton of opportunities. We had three drives in the first half. One of them started from our minus-two that eventually became a two-minute drive and a half."
Thomas has already become more vocal in the locker room, even though he is only a rookie. Those around him say he has started to find his voice among all the veterans.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson also noted that the team tries to involve their best playmakers whenever possible. He also said he tries to do so depending on field position and timing.
"So, you’ve got to get the snaps, you’ve got to get opportunities with the football to be able to put yourself in those situations," Pederson said. "There are times you call things—we’ve had some wild ones this year. We called a screen to Brian—the ball didn’t even get thrown for one reason or another. We’ve had different things where you think you’re forcing it to him, and it doesn’t find him, a different way, or a pressure look, or the quarterback changes the play. Whatever that may be, some of those things come up from time to time. It’s on us to continue to find ways to feed him opportunities to affect the game.”
The Jaguars have four games remaining, which gives them a chance to prove the first times were not who they were.
