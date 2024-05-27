Report: Ex-Jaguars K Brandon McManus Accused of Sexual Assault By Two Women
Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus has been accused of sexual assault by two women, according to a report from ESPN.
According to ESPN, the two women claim the alleged assault took place on the team's trip to London last season.
"The two women -- identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit filed Friday night in Duval County Circuit Civil Court -- accuse McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. They also accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team," ESPN's Michael DiRocco wrote.
According to DiRocco, the alleged victims are "seeking in excess of $1 million and are demanding a jury trial."
According to the lawsuit, the two women worked as flight attendants on the Jaguars' Sept. 28, 2023, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight and they allege the flight "quickly turned into a party" as McManus and several other players disregarded the flight attendants' personal space, air travel safety, and federal law. The lawsuit also claims that McManus recruited three other flight attendants to the party and passed out $100 bills to encourage them to drink and dance inappropriately for him.- Michael DiRocco, ESPN.
Doe I accuses McManus of trying to kiss her while she was seated during a session of turbulence and twice grinding up against her while she was serving the flight's two meal services, per the lawsuit. Doe I alleges during the first assault she made eye contact with another Jaguars player, whom she said looked ashamed of McManus' behavior.
Doe II alleges that McManus grinded up against her during while she was serving the flight's second meal service. Per the lawsuit, Doe II confronted McManus, who "smirked and walked away." The lawsuit says Doe II remained in the aircraft's second story to avoid McManus on the team's flight from London to Jacksonville on Oct. 8.
The lawsuit says that was the first Jaguars charter flight the two women worked, and they have experienced severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation. They have been removed from the core crew that staffs Jaguars charter flights, which is something they worked hard to achieve, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit alleges the Jaguars committed gross negligence by failing to properly hire McManus, train him about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight staff, supervise him on the flight, adopt policies and procedures to protect flight staff from sexual misconduct by its employees, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding inappropriate behavior.
McManus spent one season with the Jaguars before becoming a free agent in 2023. McManus has since signed with the Washington Commanders, while the Jaguars re-signed ex-kicker Riley Patterson and drafted Arkansas kicker Cam Little in the sixth-round.
McManus finished the 2023 season on an inconsistent note, making 30-of-37 field goals (81.1%) but going 5-of-10 from 50 yards or further. Five of McManus' seven missed field goals came in the final seven games of the season, including a potential missed game-winning field goal vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 13 and two missed field goals vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.