Report: Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Cited for Animal Neglect

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is facing new legal charges according to court records, this time for animal neglect. News4Jax first reported the story.

Smith was given seven citations for animal neglect after a Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services inspector found Smith’s dogs unattended and illegally tethered in his yard, according to News4Jax.

According to the Jacksonville municipal code, some of the qualifications for restraining a dog by tether are:

The tether shall be at least long enough to allow the animal to move ten feet in all directions from the point of tethering.

The animal, while restrained by tether, is able to access proper shelter with sufficient floor, at least three walls, and roof to protect the animal from the weather, extreme temperatures and direct sunlight; and is able to access sufficient potable water and sufficient wholesome food.

The animal is not outside during a period of extreme weather, including but not limited to extreme heat or near freezing temperatures, tropical storm or hurricane watches or warnings, thunderstorms, and/or tornado watches and warnings.

On July 10—the first day officers issued Smith a citation—the high in Jacksonville was 96 degrees. They returned six days later and saw no changes had been made to the animals situation. Each of the seven citations come with a $505 fine. According to News4Jax, Smith refused to sign any of the tickets accepting their charges.

Police arrested Smith in April for unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was held on a $50,003 bond and bonded out late on the night of his arrest.

On May 1, Smith entered a plea of not guilty for the crime. He will also face a mandatory court appearance for the animal neglect charges on August 26.

This all comes after the Jacksonville Sheriffs office and law enforcement arrived at Smith’s house the day before Thanksgiving, 2019 and towed his car. Months later, Smith was arrested.

Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and signed a four-year contract extension in Oct. 2017 worth $45 million.

Smith did not play for Jacksonville in 2019 after announcing in May via his Instragram that he would be sitting out the season.

“It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order," Smith posted. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season."