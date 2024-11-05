REPORT: Eye-Opening Takeaways From Latest Jaguars' Loss
Another Sunday, another disappointing loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars’ struggles this season on both sides of the ball were on full display against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. While the game became more competitive later, the Jaguars could not secure a win in Philadelphia.
Jacksonville failed to have a productive game on offense, seemingly not waking up until the second half. The Jaguars’ defense gave up 27-plus points for the fourth time in five games. Both units' struggles have led to their 2-7 start on the season.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports noted some of the biggest takeaways for the Jaguars following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He acknowledges the fact the Jaguars’ defense played well initially. “Josh Hines-Allen had two sacks for the Jaguars in the first half,” Kerr said.
“Is Hurts holding on to the ball too long, or is Fred Johnson (as most left tackles) having a tough time with Hines-Allen. It's likely both, but Hurts isn't turning the ball over either. Hurts is living to see another play and not forcing passes. He's been very smart with the football over the last month (0 giveaways in the last 14 quarters).”
After scoring zero points in the first half and struggling to score points in the first half in nearly every game this season, the Jaguars scored in the second half. The fact one touchdown was one of the takeaways from today’s game shows how bad the Jaguars’ offense has been this season.
“A surprising turn of events made this game close in the third quarter,” Kerr said. “The Jaguars drove the ball down the field to get their first score of the game on a 10-play, 61-yard drive (then converted a two-point conversion) to make it 22-8.
“On the first play of the Eagles ensuing possession, Barkley fumbled and the ball was returned for a touchdown by Trayvon Walker. The Jaguars got another two-point conversion to make it 22-16, scoring 16 points in 14 seconds. An Eagles blowout has turned into a one-possession game late in the third quarter.
Jacksonville's loss on Sunday was another case of their inability to get out of their own way. If the Jaguars hope to turn the season around, they must learn how to do the simple things better.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE