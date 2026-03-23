Jaguars Defensive Line Has Clear 2026 Goals

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to build off that 13-win season that they had last season. It was a great season for the Jaguars, and now they are looking to make a deeper run next season.

The Jaguars want to make sure they take advantage of the opening they have with this team next season. They do not want to take a step back, and they know that they have a great team to move things forward once again next season. A lot of good is coming out of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one thing about this Jaguars team that is going to make them better next season is going to be head coach Liam Coen. We all saw what the Jaguars did in Coen's first season with the Jaguars. Now this team will be better in its second season under him.

There are going to be things that he learned from last season, and he is going to do them better next season. That is a huge thing for Coen and the Jaguars, and that is what makes it exciting.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars Defensive Line Needs to Set the Tone in 2026

We are going to see a lot from Coen and his coaching staff this offseason. That is because of all the turnover that has happened with this team this offseason. But they are putting the trust in the coaching staff and the players who will be returning for next season.

The Jaguars lost key players in free agency, but they are still going to roll with the players they have, and they still do have a good roster heading into next season.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

On the defensive side, the defensive line is going to have to set the tone for this team. The defensive line is the one group that stayed intact this offseason, and they are going to be the reason why the Jaguars are good once again next season.

The Jaguars' defensive line knows how to get after the quarterback. That group wants to be better next season, and they know the defense is going to need them to step up big.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates his sack on Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (10) during the first quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images