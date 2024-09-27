REPORT: How Bad is the Jaguars' Situation?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to an 0-3 start.
That makes them just one of two 0-3 teams left in the league. The other is an AFC rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. Between the two, the Jaguars might be worse off, as NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote. The Bengals have injuries and sloppy defensive play to blame.
Patra writes that it is not so much how the Jaguars are off to an "anemic beginning," but rather, it's how they have performed.
"The Jags are getting destroyed in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Pressure has been in Trevor Lawrence's face incessantly -- Monday night in Buffalo, 11 different Bills players generated at least one pressure, with five earning two or more -- and the defensive line has been blown off the ball," Patra wrote. "The team's 24.8 percent QB pressure rate through three weeks ranks 31st, and its five quick pressures rank dead last, per Next Gen Stats. If, as the saying goes, NFL games are won in the trenches, it's no wonder the Jags are epically failing. Even when he's not getting destroyed in the pocket, Lawrence has completed just 52.8 percent of his passes, the second-lowest mark in the league among QBs with at least 50 attempts this season. Lawrence's troubles connecting with his targets in the short game have a cascading effect.
"The Jags can't sustain drives and bog down in the red zone. Disaster ensues. The Jags are a mess in a season in which their owner, Shad Khan, declared that he expects to win now. The Jags shelled out cash this offseason, not just with Lawrence's new contract, but with the fourth-highest spending in the league in 2024. So far, it's bought them zilch. Given the high expectations from ownership on down, the early season toilet swirl makes the Jags the most disappointing club in my book."
Khan's expectations were beyond a "win now" mindset. The owner straight-up lauded this year's squad as the finest ever assembled in team history, the best coaches and players. Instead, this team looks like it has taken big steps backward.
The Jaguars could begin to right the ship on Sunday when they play the Houston Texans. They must. Falling to 0-4 would have dire consequences.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.