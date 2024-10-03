REPORT: How Long Does Doug Pederson Last with Jaguars?
One has to wonder how much longer Doug Pederson will stay head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 2024 season has been the antithesis of everything owner Shad Khan wanted, or expected. A large investment in Trevor Lawrence this offseason, spending in free agency, bringing in new coaches. All for an abysmal 0-4 start.
Three winnable games slipped through the Jaguars' fingers and then there is the embarrassment that was Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, a 47-10 defeat.
Then there is the frustrations brewing in the locker room, reports of strained relationships. Most importantly, the very fact that this team and this franchise has no identity. No direction, no future.
In the NFL of 2024 (and in years past), a coach that can establish an identity and a vision, a culture, is what wins. Look at the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell turns the team around through his implementation of grit and win-at-any-cost mentality on the field.
He wants football players who fit that same vision.
It is a similar to what first-year head coach Antonio Pierce is doing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Build a culture, a locker room, and enact a vision for success and the means by you achieve it.
This Jaguars team has none of that, and it's safe to say it has not had any such thing throughout the entirety of the Pederson era.
That's just one issue. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr believes that the idea Pederson will be fired sometime this season is a "reality." He thinks it will happen by Week 12.
"This is when the Jaguars have their bye week. Jacksonville is 0-4 and Doug Pederson is already having to face questions about his job status," Kerr wrote. "The Jaguars' only win since Week 13 of last season was against the Panthers, losing nine of 10 that included a stunning collapse in the AFC South.
"Jacksonville has three winnable games coming up, but if the Jaguars don't go 3-0 in this stretch -- is Pederson safe? The Jaguars then play the Packers, Eagles, Vikings and Lions in order. Pederson's fate may come when the bye week hits."
Pederson has very little leash, if any, going forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE