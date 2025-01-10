REPORT: Jaguars Could Add New Face to Front Office
The Jacksonville Jaguars wasted no time getting rid of former head coach Doug Pederson in preparation for what they hope will be an improved team next season. They have also wasted no time getting their head coaching search underway, as finding the right head coach is the team's highest priority over the next few weeks.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke will conduct a thorough search for their next head coach to start the offseason. They must make the right choice this time, or Baalke could be the next one out the door.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Jaguars could ultimately decide to add another member to the front office to work with Baalke. This scenario was floated in 2022 but never came to fruition. Could it happen this time?
"Per a league source I am hearing that the Jaguars are potentially open to adding another personal member to their staff that would report directly Shad Khan, work directly with general manager Trent Baalke," Anderson said. "As things stands right now, there is no timeline on when this potential addition will be made, but that's what I am hearing, definitely per a league source."
“Well, it's got to be the right person. Frankly, we need to add some people. We're lean, but if you look at the football side, we've added people, we've changed some people and if we find the right person, definitely," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this week when asked about the front office.
"Well, what is a ‘complete overhaul’ of the franchise? We have, I think if you look at it, health and wellness, obviously, of the players; medical, statistics, analysis, scouting, and, a number of other elements along with contract administration, all of those areas, we have really changed, improved, certainly over the last four-five years. So, to change all of that is almost, like, suicidal. You've got 85 people working on that side, and you say, ‘I'm going to get rid of them and find 85 new people that are going to be better than that.’ You know, that's like shooting yourself in the foot. I mean, we need to go to work on something that is broken, that needs to be fixed and continually be improving things that are working.”
