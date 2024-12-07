REPORT: Jaguars' Free Agents Get Bad Review
The Jacksonville Jaguars season has gone much differently than anyone surrounding the organization had hoped or expected. Jacksonville added multiple players to their roster that they felt would help turn things around.
However, because of injuries and poor overall team play, some of the Jaguars' offseason additions have not lived up to expectations.
While these players are not necessarily to blame for the Jaguars' struggles this season, their play has not matched the contract they signed.
Jeff Diamond of The 33rd Team recently released his list of the least impactful free agent signing’s from the most recent free agency period.
"Speaking of wide receiver free agent deals that haven’t panned out so far, Gabe Davis hasn’t fulfilled the expectations of the Jaguars when they signed him for three years and $39 million ($24 million guaranteed).
"Davis had only 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games and just three catches for 35 yards in his last four games before suffering a season-ending knee meniscus tear against Detroit.
"The 25-year-old Davis was Buffalo’s fourth-round pick in 2020. He set an NFL playoff record with four receiving touchdowns in a 2021 playoff loss to the Chiefs. His best season was in 2022, with 48 catches for 836 yards and seven TDs, but he was considered an inconsistent player for the Bills."
Diamond also noted defensive lineman Arik Armstead has not been as advertised. The veteran signed a lucrative offer with the Jaguars this offseason, but it has not been worth it so far.
"The 31-year-old former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers was released by the Niners in March when he refused to take a pay cut," Diamond said. "He quickly signed with Jacksonville on a three-year, $43.5 million deal (plus incentives) with $28 million guaranteed.
"The signing has not paid off for the Jaguars, who have a 2-10 record with the NFL’s worst defense in yards allowed and pass defense. Armstead has only 21 tackles and one sack (back in Week 1), which hasn’t helped the pass rush, which has 23 sacks to rank 28th. Armstead was predominantly an interior defensive lineman with the 49ers for nine years, but he’s been asked to play some defensive end, which has been an adjustment for him.
"Armstead averaged 55 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 14 QB hits, and eight TFLs from 2019-2021 and had five sacks and 13 QB hits (but only 27 tackles) last season. He has two excellent defenders playing alongside him in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. So it appears Armstead is either having a hard time adjusting to his new team, or he’s losing steam as he ages, which is bad news for the Jaguars if things don’t turn around for Armstead, considering their sizable investment in him.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.