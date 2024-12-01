Was the Jaguars' Defense Productive Over the Bye Week?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had high hopes for its defense heading into the season. However, injuries and the Jaguars' offense's inability to stay on the field has negatively impacted the Jaguars' defense this season.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen credited the defense with playing well overall since the team beat the New England Patriots earlier in the season.
“When we looked at it, and then you go back to the New England game, like we started playing better,” Nielsen said. “We did up until this last week. We felt like we were going in the right direction. We're starting to take the football away a little bit more. We're tackling a little bit better, some of our TFLs, things like this. And then last week happened. We feel like there's a bunch of different reasons why it did, but we felt like we were trending, after Minnesota, going in the right direction."
Nielsen noted that he and the defense used the bye week to examine their weaknesses.
“Then you find out your deficiencies, where we need to pick it up a little bit in certain areas. So that's kind of where we focused on. You'll see a little bit different wrinkle. Look, we can't change everything, and we are who we are, but there'll be a few different wrinkles. We're at the part of the season, guys have done a good job with the volume and things like that, but moving some guys around and bringing some guys here, pressuring a little bit here, playing some more coverage in these—you self- scout—where are we pressuring a lot, where are we playing coverage and things like that.
"I think that'll be the biggest change, and then staying positive with the guys is really important because we've gone through stretches where we have played somebody good defensive football here, and it's just putting it all together. That's what we're at. Staying the course and staying positive. It's extremely important.
"So, talking with the guys today and Monday, like they’re in a good headspace right now. We’ll be prepared for the game and they're fired up. It felt like this the last time we played them. There's a really good football team, and we're right there toe-to-toe with them. Had an opportunity at the end. We’ve just got to finish now.”
