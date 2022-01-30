Report: Jaguars Interested in Interviewing Rams OC Kevin O'Connell

In a coaching search that has already taken several twists and turns, the Jacksonville Jaguars appear open to throwing yet another curveball into their efforts to replace Urban Meyer.

According to a Sunday report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are interested in potentially speaking with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

The Jaguars, who first interviewed Doug Pederson on Dec. 30 to kick off the search to find Meyer's successor, have yet to speak to O'Connell or even formally request an interview with the 36-year-old coordinator.

"Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has emerged as a key candidate to be the Jaguars' next head coach, sources say, with the team hoping to have an in-person interview with him as soon as Monday if Los Angeles' season is over," Rapoport wrote. "The Rams play the 49ers today in the NFC Championship Game, and Jacksonville may have to wait to speak with O'Connell officially if his team advances to Super Bowl LVI."

The Jaguars to this point have interviewed nine candidates for the head coach role: Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell, Kellen Moore, Byron Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Kellen Moore, Todd Bowles, Bill O'Brien, and Matt Eberflus. The Jaguars have reportedly spoken with Vic Fangio as well, but there are strong indications that it is not for a head coach role.

The Jaguars held second interviews with Eberfluss and Leftwich and planned to speak with Hackett a second time before he was hired by the Denver Broncos. With Eberflus hired by the Chicago Bears on the same day, the Jaguars were evidently left to simply Leftwich, but no agreement has been reached. Depending on O'Connell, it appears the Jaguars could be hitting the reset button on the search.

"O'Connell wasn't on the Jaguars' initial list of candidates, but he has been a name that has always received positive feedback in their building, sources say," Rapoport reported. "O'Connell impressed during interviews with the Broncos and Vikings, and Denver strongly considered waiting to hire Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett just to speak with O'Connell again, sources say."

O'Connell is also reportedly set to be granted a second interview with the Minnesota Vikings, who earlier this week hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager. Whether the Jaguars can even get an interview with O'Connell likely depends on the direction of the Vikings' search.

The Jaguars and Vikings also have to navigate the potential of O'Connell continuing to coach in the playoffs. With assistant coaches being hired more frequently each day as teams make their head coach hires, having to wait potentially two more weeks on O'Connell could be significant.

This is moot, however, if the Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

O'Connell was a third-round selection at quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2008 and spent time with the Jets, Lions, and Dolphins. O'Connell got his first NFL job as a quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2015, before becoming a special projects assistant with the 49ers in 2016 (overlapping with Trent Baalke's final year).

O'Connell became quarterbacks coach in Washington in 2017 before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018 and offensive coordinator in 2019. In 2020, O'Connell was hired by Sean McVay as Rams' offensive co