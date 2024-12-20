REPORT: Jaguars Primed for Second Win in Three Games
It is hard to imagine a game between a 2-12 team and a 3-11 team would be so critical around the National Football League, but that will be the case this Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders are unquestionably two of the worst teams in the National Football League. They will face off on Sunday in a game with massive NFL Draft implications for both teams and, technically, other teams that will select within the first few picks.
There will be plenty of eyes on the matchup between the Raiders and Jaguars, as one team desperately needs a higher pick than the other. That is because one team is much more stable at quarterback than the others.
Still, the fact that both teams are so bad but need the best draft pick possible makes Sunday's game one of the more intriguing games in the NFL. Both teams could use a win, but the Raiders have not won a game in months, and Sunday may be their best chance to do so.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently released his predictions for each game this Sunday. He agrees the Jaguars' matchup against the Raiders is critical, yet it is far from the sexiest game this weekend. However, he predicts the Jaguars will win 24-20.
"This is the dog game of the week," Prisco said. "The loser might end up with the first overall pick. That means it's a win to lose. So, who is the winner by losing? Give me the Raiders. The Jaguars will find a way to win this game behind a solid rushing attack."
While both teams have lost significantly more than they have won this season, both performed well last week, losing hard-fought battles.
The Jaguars nearly beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at home, but a last-second drive by the Hall of Fame quarterback was enough to pull away late. The Raiders played sloppy football but still nearly beat the Atlanta Falcons after a game-winning drive by Desmond Ridder, and the offense fell short.
The Jaguars should be in line for a win on Sunday if they can make fewer mistakes against a team that many question whether or not they are tanking.
