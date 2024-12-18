REPORT: Jaguars to Address Significant Need in NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most disappointing seasons in the National Football League. This disappointing season will result in them having one of the top draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, giving the Jaguars a chance to make their team significantly better with just one pick.
The Jaguars have a deeply flawed roster, and the injuries sustained this season were proof that Jacksonville needs some fresh, new bodies on the roster that can withstand the physical nature of a 17-game season. With free agency and the NFL Draft coming up, the Jaguars have plenty of options for how they can improve their team
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports predicts the Jaguars will win another game or two before the end of the season, pushing them just outside of having one of the top two picks. However, Wilson does believe the Jaguars will draft defensive lineman Mason Graham.
“My comp for Mason Graham over the summer was Christian Wilkins,” Wilson said. “My co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, Rick Spielman, took it a step further and said Quinnen Williams. Wherever you land, Graham is a special talent who headlines a deep defensive line class."
The Jaguars have many needs on their roster. So, while drafting a defensive lineman is not as glamourous of a pick as quarterback, wide receiver or other positions on the field.
However, football games are won and lost in the trenches more than most people think or want to realize. It makes sense for the Jaguars to consider building their team from the trenches first, as having solid production on the lines undoubtedly improves teams.
Putting together a consistent defensive line will only help a short protect a defensive backfield that has been hit or miss this season. The Jaguars building their trenches up is a wise move, considering how critical the offensive and defensive lines are to a team's success.
At the start of the season, the Jaguars felt like they had the best team in franchise history. Within a few weeks of the season starting, it was clear that was not the case.
However, a successful draft haul could help the Jaguars get one step closer to that.
