Report: Jaguars Sign Rookie DT DaVon Hamilton

One more member of the largest draft class in Jacksonville Jaguars history has reportedly inked his contract with the team.

The Jaguars have reportedly agreed to terms and signed defensive tackle and third-round pick DaVon Hamilton, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Yates reported Monday that Hamilton will earn put to $4.82 million on a standard four-year rookie deal.

The Jags drafted Hamilton in the third round at 73rd overall. Hamilton came to Jacksonville via a stellar senior season on one of the nation’s most-watched teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his final year with the Buckeye’s, Hamilton notched 28 total tackles—including 10.5 for loss—and six sacks along with a fumble recovery. He has an opportunity to rotate in for depth and acclimate to the pro level. At 320 lbs., he’s fast for his size and can be a spark player on situational downs.

After being drafted, Hamilton told reporters he hopes to continue his production at Ohio State to the league, which doesn’t always focus on stats but can still be just as effective.

“I just try to create as much disruption in the back as possible, you know, without the tackle or the sack or anything. I mean, that’s just what was my role at Ohio State and now hopefully I can continue that in the league.”

General Manager Dave Caldwell called Hamilton a “young version of Al” Woods who can hold the point of attack. Woods was an offseason signing for the Jaguars from the Seattle Seahawks. And said Head Coach Doug Marrone of his new rookie, “We really feel good about him.

“He is a big guy. We think he is going to get a lot better even though he is really good right now. You can see him on the move. He has such great strength at the holding point. I think he is going to really help us on the inside. Again, trying to stay with the same theme of what we are trying to get done and that is what we were able to get done today.”

Hamilton is the fourth of the Jaguars 12 rookies to sign their rookie contracts. Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, wide receiver Collin Johnson and tight end Tyler Davis have already signed. 

