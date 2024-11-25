REPORT: Jaguars' Star Curiously Mentioned Among AFC Foes Future Options
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't the only NFL franchise facing a historically disappointing season.
They are, however, one of the few teams at the bottom of the NFL's pecking order that have their long-term answer at quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. And as a result, plenty of teams in similar situations are going to do whatever they can to find a quarterback like Lawrence.
Could some teams even strangely believe there is a chance they could make a move for Lawrence himself? It is beyond the definition of far-fetched considering Lawrence's franchise-record contract that he signed with the team this past offseason, but Lawrence's name has been floated in a national report of the New York Jets' potential options at quarterback in 2025 beyond.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini curiously mentioned Lawrence as a trade option for the Jets in a recent report, including him with names like Daniel Jones, Derek Carr and Justin Fields.
"Replacing Rodgers won’t be easy. The free-agent QB market is lacking, with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson among the top names — though Wilson is expected to stay with the Steelers and the Vikings could decide to keep Darnold if he’s willing to be a backup," Russini said.
"Justin Fields, Derek Carr (whom the Jets pursued before Rodgers) and Daniel Jones are also potential targets, but none of them stand out as an ideal fit. The Jets could explore trading for Trevor Lawrence or drafting a quarterback, though the 2025 draft class appears weak. The Jets are determined to fix all of this, but their first challenge will be finding a way to attract top-tier candidates for the general manager and head coach positions. The franchise will need to convince potential hires that, despite well-known concerns within league circles regarding Woody Johnson’s leadership, those challenges will no longer pose a problem."
The chances of the Jaguars ever trading Lawrence are slim to none, and slim isn't very close to the situation itself. Lawrence is the face of the franchise and owner Shad Khan has proven how committed he is to Lawrence as the future of the team, while Lawrence has been just as committed himself.
With that said, it is probably a fair assumption to say Lawrence would have hoped the Jaguars would have their stuff together after four years in the NFL. Lawrence isn't going anywhere, but the Jaguars can shut down any reports like this in the future simply by winning more games and providing a stable franchise for Lawrence to develop in.
