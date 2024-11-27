REPORT: Jaguars to Make a Splash in the Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely finish the season with one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. As it stands, the Jaguars would have the first overall pick, if the season ended today, but the way they have played over the last few weeks and their remaining schedule says they will likely end the season with it, too.
The Jaguars' next move will be to decide what to do with their first-round pick, which will impact the team's future for years. Their roster has many holes and is not good, making it hard for them to compete on Sunday.
With a premium pick in the draft, the Jaguars will have to decide between taking the best player available and potentially trading the pick to gather additional draft capital, allowing them to fill more than just one hole on the roster.
Owain Jones of Pro Football Network believes the Jaguars will select Travis Hunter from Colorado with the first overall draft pick. Hunter is one of the few players entering the draft who is close to being a sure-fire pick, making the decision easy for the Jaguars.
"The MDS has followed the growing consensus that Travis Hunter is the firm favorite to be drafted first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft," Jones said. "In a class where only a handful of players hold true first-round grades and even fewer are viewed as blue-chip caliber talents, Hunter stands out as an elite prospect with rare athleticism.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars must improve their secondary, so this would be a home run selection for Jacksonville because Colorado’s two-way player projects best as a cornerback who can occasionally play offensive downs as a sub-package player."
Although Hunter is undoubtedly a talented player, the Jaguars must seriously consider trading the top pick should they get it. If they can get a handful of additional quality draft picks in a trade for the pick while still having the chance to draft within the first five or ten picks, it would be a no-brainer for the Jaguars to trade the pick and fill as many holes on the roster as possible.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.