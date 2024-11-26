Have the Jaguars Quit on the Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered the worst loss in franchise history against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. To make matters worse, after learning head coach Doug Pederson’s job would be on the line with a blowout loss in Detroit, the Jaguars proceeded to lose by nearly 50 points.
Still, the main person with their job on the line expressed nothing but confidence in his team, even as they continued to spiral out of control. At 2-9, there is no more denying that the Jaguars are the worst team in the National Football League this season.
However, Pederson is fully confident in the team’s preparation and potential to win games, even if neither looks all that promising. He insists the Jaguars have not quit on the season.
“I mean there’s always that possibility [of a 2-9 team quitting], but I don’t think so, not with this group. I think this group will continue to respond and do the things necessary to prepare for a football game. I don’t – I’ve never sensed that with this group and don’t anticipate that.”
Pederson noted that part of the team's issues is the lack of complimentary football. The Jaguars' offense has failed to sustain drives, leaving their defense on the field for an extended amount of time.
The Jaguars lost the time of possession battle by 10 minutes against the Green Bay Packers and 17 minutes against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jaguars lost the time of possession battle by nearly 25 minutes against the Minnesota Vikings and almost 20 minutes against the Detroit Lions.
“I think the fact that we’ve been on the field way too long defensively the last four weeks and that’s a combination of offense has to do their part, which hasn’t been able to do," Pederson said. "Stay on the field and score points, and we haven’t been able to do that, and that’s what we have to look at there too. But I think there is some of that fatigue there of playing a lot of snaps in these last couple of weeks.”
The Jaguars have many things to clean up after their bye week. Grit, effort, and controlling the clock should be at the top of the list.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.