REPORT: Outlandish Take Wrongly Places Blame For Jaguars Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-5 on the season. Months ago, that kind of start seemed laughable. After all, owner Shad Khan invested a king's ransom into this team. Signing defensive stalwart in Arik Armstead to shore up the front. Signing quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a massive $275 million deal.
Keeping a generational passer in Duval for the foreseeable future, more like. So far this season, Lawrence has struggled. As has the team. The offensive line has had one good performance in protecting him this season. That was the Week 5 win.
The run game has faltered in big moments and for all but two games, the Jaguars were without a major weapon in tight end Evan Engram.
The defense? Abysmal. Play-calling? Head-scratching at best, painful at worst.
But this is football, so the blame inevitably falls on the quarterback. It is as ignorant as it is common.
Fox Sports' NFL Staff decided to center the offense's woes on the fourth-year signal caller.
"It may be time to have a discussion about Trevor Lawrence," the Staff wrote. "One of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league was outdueled by a rookie on Sunday in London. After a delay in their flight due to the weather in Florida, the Jaguars were inevitably jetlagged, but this can't be all their offense is capable of. They even had tight end Evan Engram back from injury, and he caught all 10 of his targets for over 100 yards. The Jags offense just has no real rhythm or dimension to it, and it was especially hard to get the running game going given that the Bears jumped out to a 21-3 lead by the third quarter.
"Lawrence was tied for the most completions over 20 yards coming into the game, even, but there weren't enough chunk plays against this stingy Chicago defense. With that tool missing from their toolbox, everything looked difficult. There's not a whole lot going right for the 1-5 Jaguars right now. They'll be in London this whole week trying to get right and face what looks like a must-win against the Patriots next Sunday."
Jetlag had nothing to do with the Jaguars loss. Head coach Doug Pederson himself even said as much. Lawrence's struggles might have hurt the Jaguars. He is still far from the problem in Duval.
