Jaguars Coach Gives Raw Answer on State of the Team
A terrible start to the season continues to compound for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
An embarrassing showing against the Chicago Bears in London, 35-16, might be the final nail for head coach Doug Pederson. If not, surely a loss against the New England Patriots and another rookie quarterback in Drake May will be. But let us focus on the now.
How is Pederson and the locker room feeling after a 1-5 start?
“Defeated, obviously. I feel for the players and the coaches," Pederson said. "We work extremely too hard to be in this position. I feel like the guys, they don't quit. They keep fighting. We have to figure out how to just get out of our way and just play football. I say that, and it sounds easy, but it's tough. It's a tough game to play. We didn't expect to be here in this spot, and, hey, now we have to find a way to get out of it.”
Pederson said there didn't seem to be a lack of focus heading into this game. No Hurricane Milton fatigue, or late flight blues, or lack of preparation. So what is the excuse? The answer is that there is no excuse. This was supposed to be the best team in franchise history.
"Winning now" was the expectation. Now it is imperative. Winning is imperative for Pederson to keep his job in Duval. He acknowledged that here on out is must-win. Every game. There will be no room for slip-ups.
Everything is bad about this loss. Besides the win-loss column, too. Coming off a momentous first win of the season. Everything seemed to click last week -- the air attack, the ground game, the pass rush. The play-calling was the best it had been.
Then factor in the return of star tight end Evan Engram, a game-changer at the position. He had 10 receptions for 102 yards in his return and it wasn't enough. The turnovers were killer once again. Penalties galore.
Everything seemed to unravel and now the future is perhaps even hazier for this team than it was before their win against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jaguars were defeated soundly. They should feel defeated.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.