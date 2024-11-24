REPORT: Was Jaguars Coach's Job Saved?
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a bye week for Week 12, but they won't be forgotten with the media predicting the termination of head coach Doug Pederson after suffering the worst loss in franchise history last week to the Detroit Lions.
Pederson has expressed that this is not what anyone in the Jaguars organization envisioned for their season to go, but it is not the reality. In a recent report by NFL insider Jeremey Fowler, Fowler revealed some new information about Pederson's job being secure for the time being.
"The prevailing theme from people I've talked to around the league is that Jacksonville will have little choice but to completely reset in the offseason and move on from both (Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor)," Fowler said. "Some within the team believe Pederson hasn't lost the locker room, and the back end of the schedule is manageable, with five of the six opponents currently holding a losing record. But that's probably too much optimism for this situation.”
The Jaguars will face off against the Houston Texans in Week 13 when they return from their bye week, which is the only team remaining on their schedule with a current winning record. While the season has turned bleak for Jacksonville, there are still winnable games for this team to improve their record.
It could be safe to assume that Pederson will remain with the team until the end of the season unless disaster strikes consistently, similar to the stopping the Detroit Lions gave. What fans may glass over is even though the Jaguars have lost nine games, there were a handful of losses that came by only being down five or six points.
While the players may still go out and fight for not only themselves but for their head coach, a change in leadership for next season may be needed. Fans on social media have brought their disappointed opinions to light amidst Pederson's struggles.
Pederson will be making his money from his contract whether he is employed with the team or fired. Will Shad Khan give Pederson the axe for the sake of the fanbase's emotions, or just have to ride out the remainder of the schedule and clean house after seasons end? For all we know, changes could be made before the Jaguars face the Texans.
