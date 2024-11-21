REPORT: Jaguars Bashed For Mishandling Big Opportunity
The Jacksonville Jaguars are unquestionably the worst team in the league and the laughingstock of the National Football League. If that was not the case before their lackluster loss to the Detroit Lions, it certainly was afterward.
No one expected the Jaguars to go to Detroit and beat one of the best teams in the NFL.
Still, it is the NFL. Just like players are allowed to have an off night, it is equally reasonable to expect them to play to their best capabilities as professionals.
However, sometimes, it's not that a team loses; it's how they lose. After playing solid football against some of the best teams in the NFL, the Jaguars traveled north to face the Lions and walked into a buzzsaw.
The Jaguars have been an all-around dumpster fire this season after starting 0-4. Jacksonville began playing decent over a three-week span earlier this season but has largely had a disappointing season.
Yahoo Sports senior writer Frank Shwab shared his thoughts.
"Losing 52-6 is bad," Schwab said. "Leaking to NFL Media the night before the game, that the head coach might not survive if they lose the next day is even worse. If this was the other sport Shad Khan is into, the Jaguars would be relegated."
The Jaguars started the season with multiple close losses. Unfortunately, they were not just close losses. They were losses in games the Jaguars should have won but essentially beat themselves.
Marching in to go up 24-7 on the Miami Dolphins, only to fumble the ball on the two-yard line and give up a touchdown a moment later, was the perfect example of how the season has gone for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars have no one to blame but themselves for their dismal season. While they have had some bad luck, many teams had bad luck and injuries this season.
Yet, none of those teams look as bad or hopeless as the Jaguars, especially without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars had played better over the last few weeks, but their 46-point loss to the Lions was one of the worst performances in NFL history.
The Jaguars are officially the laughingstock of the league.
