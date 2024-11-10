REPORT: What Could the Jaguars Biggest 2025 Need Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most disappointing starts of any team in 2024.
From playoff hopes to 2-7 and with several tough games left on the slate, there is a very real chance the Jaguars are picking in the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
And if the Jaguars are picking that high come April, there will have their fair share of options and needs. But which of those needs would be the most pressing?
ESPN has an idea, and it comes down to the one unit: the offensive line.
"Offensive line. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson was traded to Minnesota, and new starter Walker Little is going to be a free agent. It sure feels like the Jaguars could use a refresh at the position. And Jacksonville might need a guard to replace Brandon Scherff, who will be 34 with a contract that voids after this season," ESPN's Aaron Schatz said.
It makes sense, too. The Jaguars traded left tackle Cam Robinson and new left tackle Walker Little is in the final eight games of his rookie contract. Right guard Brandon Scherff is on an expiring deal, and center Mitch Morse is entering the twilight of his career.
This doesn't even include the Jaguars' injury issues along the unit this year, with the Jaguars down to their third-string left guard and looking for more depth across the board.
Well, [OL] Luke Fortner and he can play guard, center. We've cross-trained him really through the course of camp and now. Then, if need be, Cole [OL Cole Van Lanen], Cole can play that spot as well," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
So, which player should the Jaguars target if they are in line for a new starter in front of Trevor Lawrence in 2025? Per ESPN, one of the top names they should focus on is none other than Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks.
"Banks struggled in Texas' loss to Georgia but has the footwork, agility and strength to be a high-level NFL starter. It helps that the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder comes to the league with three seasons of starting experience, making him ready to play immediately," ESPN's Matt Miller said.
