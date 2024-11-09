Jaguars-Vikings: Week 10 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to buck some history this weekend.
Entering Week 10, the Jaguars are set to host the Minnesota Vikings -- a team they have never defeated at home.
The Jaguars and Vikings have met seven times overall and twice in Jacksonville. Minnesota is one of six teams Jacksonville has played seven times or fewer in franchise history. Most recently, the Jaguars lost to the Vikings, 27-24, on Dec. 6, 2020.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has a lot on his hands in his efforts to get the Jaguars a much-needed win at 2-7, of course. The Jaguars will likely be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while the Jaguars are 3-12 in their last 15 games dating back to last season.
“I think that comes through my approach to them on Mondays, meaning from a head coach's perspective, I need to show them and talk to them in a way that is accountability, ownership. Do your job, do it better, do the little things," Pederson said on Wednesday.
"I got to show that in a team setting, bring it to light, and just show the guys. Listen, this is what's holding us back right now. Plays X, Y, and Z, whatever it is. On the flip side of that is now you've got to build them back. You've got to get them back ready to go for another challenge. That's what today is about. Last Sunday, I'm moving on. We're moving on as a team. Another great opportunity this week. Let's go get better this week. Let's get better today. Bring a lot of energy and juice out there at practice and get ready for the Vikings.”
So without further ado ... here is our prediction for Week 10.
Prediction: Vikings 30, Jaguars 13.
Even if the Jaguars had their No. 1 quarterback playing on Sunday, this would be a tough game to give the Jaguars a chance in.
The Vikings simply offer plenty of mismatches on both sides of the ball for a banged-up and reeling Jaguars team that is nearly derailed completely. The same could have been said in each of the past two weeks, too, but this week simply feels different.
Offensively, the Jaguars will be without Lawrence, their No. 1 slot receiver and are down to their third left guard in three weeks. Jones is a good processor and does a good job of getting the ball out of his hands quickly, but his lack of mobility may be a big issue against the Vikings defense.
As for the Vikings' offense, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson have produced against much better secondaries than this one. The Jaguars season could hit a low point on Sunday.
