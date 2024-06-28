Shad Khan Weighs In On Jaguars Play-Calling Question
The biggest question facing the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 1 is who will call plays, and everyone has an opinion.
Including owner Shad Khan.
After Doug Pederson split play-calling duties with offensive coordinator Press Taylor in 2022, Taylor took over the duties full-time in 2023. And after expectations were sky high for the offense after 2022 and the addition of Calvin Ridley, the offense failed to gain traction and improve throughout the year.
As a result, the question is up in the air of whether Pederson or Taylor will call plays, something Khan spoke to on Wednesday at the Miller Electric Center when asked if he has an opinion on who should call plays.
"Yeah, I have an opinion, okay. But then those are things, it's like the question about Trevor, I have an opinion and I think, but I don't want to tell people, look, we need to do it. Because then things don't work out, they look at me and say, we did it because you wanted it," Khan said. "Okay. So I think there's so much been written about it. Heck New York Times had an article on it, and you remember the last line of that article. Okay, the last sentence of that article on this thing. So I think, but Doug, he's empowered. I'm going to let him decide.
"The last sentence was with everything Doug Pederson has riding this season, be wise to have his hand on the wheel."
In short, Khan clearly has an idea of who he wishes would call plays, but the choice is going to comd down to Pederson and Pederson alone.
"I think those are things that I need to, you know, consider this offseason and this spring. You know, there were things out of my control that I had to deal with more, you know, the last year that takes you away from some of that stuff," Pederson said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year.
"And not gonna get into those but you know, so yeah, it's something that I have to, as part of the evaluation process, I have to evaluate, you know, myself and Press as decision-makers and play callers and see what's best for our team."