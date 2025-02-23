Should the Jaguars Draft a Backup Quarterback?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen just how important a backup quarterback is over the last two seasons.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had six different injuries over the last two seasons, including two concussions. Injuries made him miss a bulk of the 2024 season and hampered him down the stretch during the 2023 season.
With Lawrence either off the field or not close to 100%, the Jaguars have struggled. The most important piece of a successful team is the starting quarterback, and the Jaguars have suffered when Lawrence has been sidelined.
"I just want to stay healthy. What bothers me is not being out there," Lawrence said last month.
"I'm not really worried about any labels or tags or anything, I just want to be out there because I feel like—I know I can impact the game and help us win games when I'm out there, and when I'm not, it's tough. It's tough even just being in here and getting treatment, guys going out to practice and you're just sitting there. It's weird. It's not fun just sitting on the sideline and not being able to have an impact. I want to be healthy, I want to be out there, but not necessarily worried about what people think it.”
The Jaguars have turned to backup quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Mac Jones in each of the last two seasons to little success. Now, both Beathard and Jones are set to become free agents in March and new head coach Liam Coen has to find a suitable backup for Lawrence.
Instead of turning to a veteran option who could be a cheap option for a season or two, should the Jaguars instead look to drafting a backup for Lawrence? The Jaguars have 10 draft picks and can easily pick a quarterback on Day 3 who won't prevent them from finding impact players with their other selections.
If Lawrence isn't healthy, the Jaguars won't win regardless of who the backup is. So why not go with a player on a rookie deal who can actually be developed to improve instead of a veteran backup quarterback who hit their ceiling long ago?
Lawrence is the Jaguars' present and future, but it may make sense to find a backup solution in April instead of March.
