Should Mac Jones Return to Jaguars in 2025?
It's been talked about before in the past, but after the conclusion of the Jacksonville Jaguars 4-13 season, changes needed to be made. Now that the Jaguars have a new head coach in Liam Coen, it is time for other business to be taking care of, including the fate of Mac Jones in Jacksonville.
Jones signed a one year deal with the Jaguars for the 2024-25 season, and it ended up benefitting both Jones and the Jaguars down the line of the season. Appearing in 10 games with the team after multiple injuries sidelined Trevor Lawrence, Jones made the most of the opportunity.
Throwing for 1,672 passing yards, having completed 171 attempts, and earning eight passing touchdowns and one rushing, Jones had a little bit of everything to offer. However, the interception total still was quite high for what a starting quarterback should be doing.
Now that the Jaguars have Lawrence returning under Coen as head coach, it may make sense to run it back with Jones in 2025. He did not play bad, and was a solid back up option. However, that would be his role on this team, a back up. After the season he had, Jones could explore other options.
Teams such as the New York Giants or New York Jets could use help at the quarterback position. While the Giants are linked to either taking Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders for their pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jones may get placed on the bench in that setting as well.
Jones made just under $4 million last season in Jacksonville, and while he did have time on the sideline to learn more about his game, Jones feels like it could be in the cards for him to return next season, per his post season interview with News 4 JAX.
"I think everything is on the table, that is apart of the evaluation," Jones said when asked if he wanted to come back. "I want to put myself in the best position to be a great quarterback and help the team, whether that's as a starter or not. I learned a lot this year being in that back up role, and i'll continue to learn regardless of the role."
