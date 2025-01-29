NFL Analyst Says Jaguars HC Liam Coen Will Rebuild QB Lawrence's Confidence
Now that the Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach in Liam Coen, the offense is expected to be better than it was last season. Coen is a good playcaller that comes with experience calling plays and comes from a good coaching tree. Coen will need to find the right mix of running the ball and airing it out next season.
But before we get to all that, how can Coen rebuild this offense in a way we have never seen? Coen will first need to start with the offensive line and then move to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has shown he can be a starter in the National Football League but has not taken that dominate step forward to becoming a top quarterback in the NFL. Coen can sure help Lawrence make that leap and that is the plan this offseason.
An NFL analyst believes that Coen can fix both of those things now that he is in charge of things in Jacksonville.
"I think the overwhelming thing in all of this, probably not talked about enough is how much Tampa Bay's offensive line was good this year," said NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky on The Pat McAfee Show. "That has to absolutely be a starting point for Jacksonville. They got to get their offensive line better."
"Number one, can he get Brian Thomas Jr. to produce like Mike Evans? The way that they would run their offense through Mike Evans was such a big deal. If Mike is sometimes by himself. Hey if Mike is one-on-one throw it to him, if not he will hurt you with a Chris Godwin."
"Their perimeter screen game was shown well in so many different ways but really their whole screen game was good. And if a quarterback perspective, like we love screens. One we do not have to think. Two we are almost anyways guaranteed a completion. Three if we get it at the right time, we are throwing the ball behind the line of scrimmage and it is going for 10,15,20, 30, 40 yards. So quarterbacks love that. They were really good at that in Tampa Bay. Getting more of that for Trevor Lawrence, just to rebuild his confidence, I think will be a big deal."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.