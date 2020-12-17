Sidney Jones Misses Practice Thursday As Jaguars Prepare For Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars corner Sidney Jones IV did not practice on Thursday with a lingering Achilles injury, leaving an already depleted unit with even less depth.

Jacksonville Jaguars corner Sidney Jones IV did not practice on Thursday, according to the daily injury report released by the club. He was held out with an Achilles injury.

Jones had already missed three games with the Achilles injury and had just returned for the Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. In that game, Jones recorded three tackles. He hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game but had practiced every day this week until now, albeit in a limited role.

Jones still leads the team in passes defended (9) and is tied for interceptions with Joe Schobert (2). He has 26 tackles and one forced fumble on the year.

Back on November 19, Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash bragged on the former Philadelphia Eagle, Jones.

"He’s getting his hands on balls, I think he’s being disruptive. He’s really doing a nice job in man coverage and getting disruption at the line of scrimmage. Obviously, some plays you don’t even see that he gets great disruption at the line of scrimmage and the quarterback goes away from him. So, he’s playing [consistently], which is really good to see and hopefully he’s going to be a Jaguar for a while.”

Jones's potential absence is concerning since CJ Henderson is still on the Injured Reserve list and Tre Herndon was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Chris Claybrooks has been designated for return but has not yet been promoted to the active roster. Rookie Josiah Scott will fill in for Herndon while Luq Barcoo will likely play more outside with Brandon Watson should Jones be unable to play.

The constant injuries and somewhat lack of depth as such has created an interesting rotation that Wash is rolling with at this point.

"You know we've been rotating guys in and out, and you know guys are getting hurt and coming back and so forth and so on. But I think it's a credit to them, you know, every one of them works, so that when we make a decision to get them up, they usually come up and they've been playing well for us," Wash said.

"It's just that kind of year, I think that position group has really been hit—and it's usually one position group a year that gets hit for some ungodly reason—but you know I'm excited about watching these younger guys play again. It's gonna be a great challenge with the wide receivers that we're gonna face, and you know they'll come out and compete regardless of what numbers out there."

The Jaguars will head to Baltimore this weekend to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.