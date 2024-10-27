Social Media Frustrated After Jaguars' Heartbreaker
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) suffered an excruciating loss at home on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Green Bay Packers, 30-27, on a last-second field goal from former Jaguars kicker, Brian McManus. Social media could not hold back their frustrations after another brutal defeat.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did some good things but also made several major mistakes. An interception and fumble deep in their own territory, resulted in 14 points for the Packers and led to the loss.
One of the few bright spots for the Jaguars was the continued success for rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He finished as the team's leading receiver with three catches for 60 yards and his fourth career touchdown catch.
There were an abundance of injuries for the Jaguars in this game and were dropping like flies, specifically in the second half. All three of the team's top receivers were injured with Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., and Gabe Davis, all leaving the game and not returning.
Two lineman in Ezra Cleveland and Brandon Scherff were banged up in the first half. Cornerback Ronald Darby left the game with an injury along with safety Andre Cisco came out on the final drive of the game.
Kirk was a potential trade candidate for the team and that does not look to be feasible going forward.
It was also a very undisciplined game for the Jaguars throughout all four quarter. Eight penalites for a total of 59 yards, contributed to the loss, including a defense delay of game flag that is almost never seen. That delay of game would turn a field-goal attempt into a fresh first down for the Packers.
When the Jaguars needed stops the most, they could not find them. They cut the Packers lead to four late in the third quarter and immediately gave up an eight-play, 80-yard drive to make it a two score game.
On the final drive of the game, after the Jaguars had just tied the game with one minute to play, they would allow the Packers to drive down the field on more time and kick a 24-yard field goal as time expired.
The Jaguars defense was picked apart in the most important parts of the game and fans were not happy with how defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has commanded that group this season.
The Jaguars will hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) next week and will to improve the seriously inconsistent facets of their game during practice this week. Being able to get many of their starters healthy will also be a major point of emphasis.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.