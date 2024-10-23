Something Special Brewing Within Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting hot. They have won two out of their last three games and may have found the blueprint to build upon their success. Jacksonville’s offense has been one of the biggest disappointments on the team this season, but it appears they have started to find a groove.
The Jaguars offensive line has allowed zero sacks in two of the last three games the team has played. It has led to Lawrence having his best game of the season. The two games Lawrence was not sacked, he completed 82.4 percent of his passes and 75 percent of his passes.
Those were the two highest completion percentages Lawrence has thrown for all season and the two lone wins the Jaguars have on the season.
“Well, I think more than anything, what helps an offense gain confidence or helps the team in general is being able to kind of keep the time of possession in your corner. It's matriculating the ball down the field,” Jaguars offensive lineman Mitch Morse said. “Of course, you want big shots and those are huge, you want to score points however much you can. So, to kind of get in that rhythm, stay ahead of the chains, is the verbiage you used, right?
“And then, yeah, I think Trevor's playing pretty inspired football right now. It's a quarterback-driven league, and whether he's handing the ball off, making checks or putting it down the field, if you have a guy who's as poised and confident as Trevor can be and in all the right ways, it helps everyone along.”
The Jaguars offensive line has gradually begun to play better over the last few weeks after initially being one of the reasons the offense was struggling. Lawrence has gone from one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league to one of the most protected in just a few weeks. This has led to the Jaguars playing the best football in what has been a disappointing season.
While the season has been far from what anyone within the Jaguars organization could have imagined before the season started, there is still time to turn things around. The Jaguars have only played seven games of a 17-game season, which is more than enough time to prove the first few weeks of the season were an anomaly.
The offense finding its confidence will be critical in making that happen. They have won two of their last three games and the offense recorded a season-high amount of points, total yards and rushing yards in those two victories. If the unit can continue playing well, anything is possible.
