Star Jaguars Defender Speaks His Mind About Recent Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars played a close game in Week 10, holding the Minnesota Vikings to a mere 12-point performance. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, they were unable to score more than one touchdown all game, finishing the game in a 12-7 defeat.
Due to injury, the Jaguars were without their primary quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. The team sent out Mac Jones in his place, and he ended Sunday's contest with 111 yards in 14 completed passes.
Among a quiet offense was the Jaguars defensive line, which only allowed the Vikings to have zero touchdowns all game, and all the points awarded for Minnesota were due to field goals. Cornerback Tyson Campbell, now in his fourth season with the team, believed the rest of the defense came to play.
"We fought. We fought 'til the triple zeroes came on the board," Campbell said when asked about his thoughts on the team's defensive performance. "I'm proud of the defense, proud of those guys. We've still got belief in this team. I'd run through a wall for them."
Struggling as a whole this season, the Jaguars have professionally gone about their miscues, never playing the blame game on an individual. Campbell knows that the team is not in a position to bolster about their performance, but the Jaguars are still going to fight.
"Just keep swinging, man, and just finishing and finding ways to win at the end of the game," Campbell said when asked if there are any answers to turning around their season. "Keep being in situations where we can win in the fourth quarter, and I feel like, once we get over that, get over that hump, we will be fine."
The Jaguars, while on this losing streak, have put up 17 points in the fourth quarter over those three games. The offense, during this rough patch, has pitched in, but the Jaguars continue to lose close games where they feel as if they were able to capitalize on situations.
Campbell had some encouraging words for the press when addressing his belief on how the defense handled Minnesota.
"There's always something to be proud of taking away from the game and always something to learn from," Campbell said. "All in all, proud of the way these guys fought. I wouldn't want to fight with any other group. We just keep working, man, and we've got Detroit next week."
