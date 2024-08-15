Tampa Bay Buccaneers Heap Praise on Shining Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is the talk of camp -- and not just the Jaguars' camp.
After a breakout performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in joint practices on Wednesday, Thomas Jr. drew praise from two key members of the Buccaneers: head coach Todd Bowles and cornerback Zyon McCollum, who Thomas Jr. frequently lined up against this week.
"No. 7. No. 7 is fast, No. 7 is a deep threat," McCollum told NFL Network's Sara Walsh when she asked him who has stood out offensively. Walsh noted that Thomas Jr. told her he is getting more acclimated to the speed and physicality of the NFL game and has also received plenty of help from Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis.
Wednesday's practice saw Thomas beat McCollum for a touchdowns during red-zone drills before Thomas got behind Tampa Bay's defense on two different deep shots. Thomas continued his red-hot week with another deep touchdown from Trevor Lawrence in 7-on-7 drills on Thursday.
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"He's been doing a really nice job. It showed up a couple of plays in the game last week and then this week in practice. He continues to grow, and just he and Trevor keep talking and working," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said ahead of Thursday's practice.
"That's what's going to take, you’re not going to be a finished product right away, but if he continues to improve and just learn with the offense, grow with the offense. But he's been doing a really good job.”