The Jaguars' Past Three Seasons Have Been a Rollercoaster
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled for most of the previous two seasons, failing to achieve much success over that time. Although they have tried to bolster their roster and coaching staff, the Jaguars have done all they can, failing to achieve much success.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been on the hot seat for most of this season after a second consecutive disappointing season. He analyzed how the previous three seasons have gone in Jacksonville.
"Yeah, it's sometimes that's difficult to answer," Pederson said. "You don't put it all on the players. You don't put it all on the coaches. I think we're all in this thing together. We’ve got to look at this thing, I think big picture and kind of see why. I know there were some mistakes made in-game, there were mistakes made by coaches in-game. Everybody has a hand in that, and those are things that we can learn from and fix moving forward. I think just from my standpoint as the head coach, I think too, you’ve got to keep educating your players.
Pederson shared what he believes are some of the keys to making next season successful in Jacksonville.
"You’ve got to keep talking to your players. In the offseason, you’ve got to put them in these situations," Pederson said. "You’ve got to put them in different scenarios throughout training camp and really teach them and understand that everything that we do matters. I think yesterday is a great example of that. I think guys were in position to make plays [against the Tennessee Titans] , [DT] Jordan Jefferson gets his hand up, tip pass; [LB] Devin Lloyd interception, short field, what do you know? Next thing you know, offense is in the end zone or scoring points. That's just one situation, but that's what needs to take place, right?
"That's the complementary aspect of football. I think when we look back on this season, I think it was kind of the offense and the defense not; if the defense played great one day, the offense played poorly, and offense played great one day, he defense played poorly. We didn't all put that together, and I think yesterday was a great example of everybody doing their jobs and executing. Was it perfect? No, it wasn't perfect, but at the same time, I thought both sides of the ball played well. I think that's what you got to look at. I think that's something that we can lean on and teach from moving forward,”
