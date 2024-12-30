How the Jaguars Can Improve Over the Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team void of talent at many positions, which has contributed to their two disappointing seasons in a row. While they arguably need a new head coach and a significant roster overhaul, they need much more than just that.
The Jaguars' rash of injuries and poor play have led to a dismal season. However, the team's players have also not developed well.
This issue is directly correlated to the Jaguars' coaching staff.
While the Jaguars need to make many additions to go from one of the worst teams in the National Football League to a playoff contender next season, they also need the players who will be around next season to improve over the offseason.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen elaborated on how he and the Jaguars analyze players' offseason habits and how they impact players individually and the team. For Nielsen, the proof is in the pudding.
"Think each individual case is its own case," Nielsen said. "Some guys go to some veterans and follow veteran leadership. Some guys do it on their own. Everybody's different. So, we treat everybody differently, and individuals to come together and play defense for us. I think we have some good leadership on this team, and he's learned from some guys that maybe sat him down and said some things to him and get you off-the-field habits better.
"You can see his body composition and the way he's eating. He'll even tell you I'm eating better, which is a huge thing. You feel like he's playing faster. I think that's the biggest thing. He's playing faster, and then the repetitions, the accumulation of the reps have added up. So, he's seeing things faster, too. I think it's everything.”
The Jaguars have plenty of room for improvement this offseason, and it will likely start from the top down. However, cleaning house may be the best thing the Jaguars' front office can do to help return the team to playoff contention next season.
After two full seasons of failure, the Jaguars must immediately fix their roster and coaching staff. This will only help them get moving in the right direction.
