The Special Way Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Plans to Lead
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a pivotal season for many in the organization. The Jaguars’ front office added players at critical positions during the offseason, as they try to return to the playoffs.
Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now in his fourth year in the National Football League. Lawrence, known for his cool and calm demeanor, says he plans to be more of a leader this season, but in his own way.
“I think everyone's leadership is a little bit different,” Lawrence said. “For me, I'm not the big ‘rah-rah’ speech, guy. It's just not my thing. We have guys that do that and are good at it, and it comes natural. I think for me, it's having those conversations with our group, whether it's the skill guys, the offense, whatever, throughout the week, but also on game day, and just reinstalling the confidence.”
Lawrence says his leadership style is the same at practice as on game day. He notes that part of being a leader in a locker room of over 50 men is knowing that every player is motivated differently and appealing to that player's needs.
Lawrence says he chooses wisely on when to be more vocal with the team.
“On game day, I don't like to change my personality because I think it kind of gets you out-of-sorts a little bit,” Lawrence said. “So, I'm a little quiet. I want to make sure that my mind is at peace, I'm settled in, and I can do my job to the best of my ability. Of course, there’s little things I'll talk to guys about, whether it's Christian [WR Christian Kirk] or Evan [TE Evan Engram], or Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] and BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.], obviously, are new this year.
“You feel out everyone's game day process. Some guys don't like to be talked to at all. Some guys are loose and just hanging out and you wouldn't necessarily know it's a game. They just want to feel comfortable and loose going out there. Everyone's different. I definitely feel comfortable speaking up when needed. If I feel like the team needs to hear something whether it's halftime, before the game, there's definitely times where that happens.”
