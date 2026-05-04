5 Free Agent DEs the Jaguars Can't Avoid After 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-rush was amongst the most-debated and discussed aspects of the entire roster.

Despite the Jaguars spending two of their 10 picks on defensive ends, though, the thought of the Jaguars' need for more impact from their pass-rush stands true.

The Jaguars drafted Duke's Wesley Williams in round four and then Washington's Zach Durfee in round seven, but it is asking a lot for two Day 3 rookies to serve as a true shot in the arm, especially considering they combined for six sacks in their final seasons of college.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That has led many to wonder whether the Jaguars could look to free agency for veteran pass-rush depth, just like they did last season when they signed Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah after the draft.

So if James Gladstone and the Jaguars want to turn to veterans for their pass-rush questions, which players deserve to be on the radar? We break down a few options below.

A.J. Epenesa

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

We have made the case for the Jaguars to sign A.J. Epenesa before, and there are a number of reasons he would make sense for the Jaguars moving forward. He did not end up signing with the Cleveland Browns earlier in free agency after the Browns backed out due to his physical, but if he gets a clear check from the Jaguars or any other team, he would provide solid depth.

Epenesa is not a player who would rapidly change the fortunes of the Jaguars' pass-rush, but he is a veteran prescence capable of generating at leasta respectable amount of pressure. Adding a player like him would mean the Jaguars would have to rely on their rookies just a bit less. That would be a positive outcome, even if it really means just a few sacks. His multiple connections to members of the Jaguars' staff doesn't hurt his case either.

Derek Barnett

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I firmly believe that any player the Jaguars look to add to the defensive end room has to be a strong run defender. The Jaguars have made that clear with really just about every investment,move and even non-move they have made at the position over the last two offseasons, and that factor leads me to believe Derek Barnett would be a quality option.

Barnett would be quite familiar with the Jaguars after joining the Houston Texans in 2023. Barnett recorded 12.5 sacks and a solid bit of pressure as a rotational end in Houston's system, and run defense remained a strong part of his game as well. Barnett, who will be 30 this summer, would be similar to signing Ogbah last season, though with likely more upside.

Jadeveon Clowney

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is the one I am iffy on. To the extent that I nearly left Jadeveon Clowney off of this list altogether. With that said, leaving off the most talented player on the market at the position would perhaps make less sense than including him despite the odd fit. It is the fit that makes me the most curious about the option of adding Clowney, but he has the pass-rush traits and run-defense that make him a name worth watching.

Clowney is, simply put, a mercenary. He signs in the final days of the offseason with the highest bidder each year, and it is clear that it is an act of one hand washing the other. Clowney gets a landing spot and pay day, and the team that signs him gets a boost in pass-rush thanks to the former No. 1 pick. This doesn't sound like a Jaguars addition, but he is too talented to ignore.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Another former early-round pick, Yetur Gross-Matos is an interesting name to consider. He has juice off the edge and more upside than many other available free agent options, though it does say something that he has bounced around a bit in recent years. He is also one of the weaker run defenders on this list.

Still, the Jaguars have shown before that this coaching staff can get the most out of players who people previously gave up on. If the Jaguars want to add a toolsy pass-rusher, this is a player who makes a lot of sense.

Josh Paschal

Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 46 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Josh Paschal only played in 36 games for the Lions due to injuries, which included him missing the entire 2025 season. After being waived by the Lions this offseason, the former top-50 pick could be worth a roll of the dice as an invite to training camp with the expectations low, but the potential high.

It is worth noting that Paschal's final season at Kentucky was the same year Liam Coen was first offensive coordinator for the Wildcats. Paschal is still available for a reason, but he is the type of player traits-wise the Jaguars like at the position and there could be untapped upside if he is healthy.