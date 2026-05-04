5 Crucial Jaguars Position Battles Impacted the Most By 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The dust has officailly settled from the 2026 NFL Draft, and we now have a good idea of what the 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars are going to look like.

After adding 10 draft picks and 18 undrafted free agents, there has been plenty of new blood introduced to the Jaguars' depth chart ahead of the offseason program.

So with the new additions in mind, what positional battles up and down the Jaguars' roster are the most critical to track entering the next few weeks and months? We break it down below.

Left Guard/Right Guard

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have drafted guards in the top-100 in back-to-back seasons, taking Wyatt Milum a year ago before adding Emmanuel Pregnon in the third-round this year. Whether that means the Jaguars' current veterans at guard should feel the heat this season or next remains to be seen, but it does feel fair to say that both Ezra Cleveland and Patrick Mekari are going to have to earn their spots in training camp. The Jaguars stress competition, and there is certainly no shortage of that along the offensive line now.

Cleveland had a solid season for the Jaguars last year but is entering a contract year. The Jaguars could start to look to the future now and prepare either Milum or Pregnon early for their long-term role. Then at right guard, Mekari has to put injuries and a so-so season behind him after he was the Jaguars' biggest offseason signing a year ago. If Mekari does not seperate himself from the young guns throughout training camp, the Jaguars' may already have their decision made for them at the right guard position for 2026 and beyond.

Backup DE

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman B.J. Green II (95) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars certainly have some young options at defensive end entering the 2026 offseason program. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are still the star veterans who lead the group, but they have a pair of second-year defensive ends behind them in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, each of whom flashed as rookies. Then there are Day 3 picks Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee who will factor into the equation, as well as the outside possibility of the Jaguars adding another veteran to the group.

Jacksonville rostered six defensive ends out of training camp a year ago, so there is clearly room for the Jaguars to carry all of these players. But how will their playing time be divided, and who will play the biggest roles behind Hines-Allen and Walker?

Striggow seems like the leader to get the most snaps behind them due to his run defense, and this is the same reason we can not rule out Williams, either. Durfee and Green will likely battle for snaps in a sub-package role

Entire Safety Depth Chart

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The safety position is set to be one of the most interesting spots on the Jaguars' entire roster. Former starting safety Andrew Wingard left in free agency, and the Jaguars are adding two new faces to the group they didn't have last season in 2025 third-rounder Caleb Ransaw and 2026 third-rounder Jalen Huskey. Add in Eric Murray, Antonio Johnson, and Rayuan Lane and their roles from a year ago and the Jaguars have a lot of options at the position.

If I had to make a guess as of right now for how the position could shake out, I think Murray and Johnson would be the "starting" safeties and Ransaw would be third in the pecking order, followed by Lane and then Huskey.

But the Jaguars played so many three-safety looks last year that there is a reasonable expectation for three-to-four safeties to get defensive snaps on a consistent basis. The Jaguars have a lot of options at the safety position, which means there are a few different directions these battles could go.

Backup WRs

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) runs with the ball after the catch against the Utah Utes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have very few questions at the top of the depth chart considering the talent they have on the roster. Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter is one of the more talented receiver groups in the entire NFL and is the strength of the Jaguars' roster right now. With that said, the depth spots at the position group still have to be sorted out before the Jaguars kick off in Week 1.

This has been no secret this offseason considering the moves the Jaguars have and haven't made. The Jaguars tried to sign Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo to fill the backup utility role in the group, but that flamed out when the Seahawks matched his offer sheet.

The Jaguars then drafted rookie receivers Josh Cameron and C.J. Williams in the sixth-round before adding several undrafted free agents at the position. There is a job or two to win here, and it feels like a safe bet that blocking and special teams is going to play a role in how it all shakes out.

No. 2 TE

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

It may seem odd to say Nate Boerkircher was picked by the Jaguars at No. 56 but still has to win the No. 2 tight end job, but it does feel like this is ultimately the case. The Jaguars are clearly extremely high on their rookie tight end and what he can provide to both the passing and running game, but Quintin Morris and his place on the depth chart should not be ignored either considering the Jaguars brought him back as a free agent for a reason.

The Jaguars were high on Morris all season last year, from his special teams versatility to his ability as a blocker to the fact that he has seemingly untapped upside as a pass-catcher. While the Jaguars spent a top pick on Boerkircher, and while he will be the long-term Robin to Brenton Strange's Batman, it feels premature to say he will automatically have the role over Morris.

Both of these guys will play and contribute this season, but the exact manner in which they split snaps will have to be decided over the next few weeks and months.