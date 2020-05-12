If there’s one group the Jacksonville Jaguars put draft capital in this April, it was the cornerback group.

To start, the Jags took corner CJ Henderson No. 9 overall with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. By the time general manager Dave Caldwell and staff finished using their 12 picks, the team had also added two other players labeled corners in Josiah Scott out of Michigan State in the fourth round and Chris Claybrooks from Memphis with the final pick in the seventh round. Then for good measure, they added three more in free agency (Luq Barcoo—San Diego State, Amari Henderson—Wake Forest, Kobe Williams—Arizona State).

With former starters Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Boyue both in new places, the Jags needed potential day one starters. The left side was Henderson’s specialty while he was at Florida. While there he accumulated 92 tackles (65 solo), seven for loss, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and four sacks. Henderson is expected to push for the starting role right away.

The real question mark will be on the other side of Henderson.

D.J. Hayden played almost exclusively at nickel last season but has time and a past at corner and could move back there for a more experienced presence. This would be largely dependent on how Josiah Scott performs during camp at nickel, the position he was drafted to play.

“I think that’s what they’re expecting of me, is just to go in and play nickel and special teams and contribute,” said Scott of expectations following his drafting.

Tre Herndon rolled into a starting position in Week Two last season when Bouye was hurt. In Week Four, Herndon moved to the left side starting position after Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Herndon started 14 of the 16 games and finished with 53 tackles and three interceptions. While he wasn’t the planned starter, Herndon could bring enough momentum into training camp to keep the starting role. He is for all intents and purposes, the incumbent.

Claybrooks is labeled a corner but is on the roster for his return abilities on special teams. The more intriguing free agent possibility is Luq Barcoo. While only at San Diego State for two years after transferring from a junior college, Barcoo was named to second and third team All-American teams and led the country in 2019 with 25 passes defended. A former wide receiver, in Barcoo’s final season, he tallied 55 tackles (43 solo), including 5.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, nine interceptions and 16 pass breakups. At 6’1”, 175-pounds, the scrappy Barcoo could be one of those Brian Poole type UDFA stories that works his way into a starting role.

When the Jaguars began putting their draft and defensive plan in place for 2020, it was clear they were shifting towards a more 3-4 defense. Part of that being a success is dependent on an aggressive corner. When you move a defensive lineman into a hybrid lineman/linebacker role, the defense loses a rusher. This means on certain plays, there will need to be a blitzer from the secondary.

Given that blitzing a safety is only done in desperation moments and Madden plays, that means the responsibility falls to those on the line of scrimmage. The nickel can rush or drop back as a safety. Drafting Scott shows a commitment to build depth at that position and therefore more future use. But a corner blitz brings with it the element of surprise and speed. Having an aggressive corner there also provides an extra body in run support.

Henderson has that experience under Todd Grantham. With Henderson capable of that role—especially at 204 lbs.—he allows defensive coordinator Todd Wash the ability to play more with his outside linebacker knowing that he has extra help on the outside that can also cover No. 1 receivers.

Like many of the Jaguars position groups this season, there are lots of questions. That is the case with the corner room as well. But maybe more than with any other position group, the Jacksonville Jaguars made sure there were options for answers. Now it’s just about figuring out who works best where.