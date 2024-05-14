Tom Brady: Jaguars' Myles Jack 'Wasn't Down' in 2017 AFC Title Game
Tom Brady is a believer.
Ever since Jan. 21, 2018, legions of Jacksonville Jaguars fans, players, coaches, and everything in between have believed they were cheated out of the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. And arguably the greatest quarterback of all time is believing right next to them.
During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Brady answered Jaguars legend Fred Taylor when asked if he thought linebacker Myles Jack was down during a pivotal call in the 2017 AFC Championship.
"Oh no, I don't think he was down. Oh god I don't think we were catching him either," Brady said, settling the debate.
With 13:53 left in the fourth quarter and Jacksonville leading New England 20-10, the Patriots pulled out a trick play to try to find a hole in the otherwise sturdy Jacksonville defense. Quarterback Tom Brady threw a pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola behind the line of scrimmage and Amendola then threw the ball to the other sideline to set up a screen for running back Dion Lewis.
Lewis caught the pass and had blockers in front of him. At first, it appeared as if he was about to pick up a major gain and shift momentum back toward the Patriots. That was until Jack stepped in, however.
Jack sprinted to the ball, tackled Lewis from behind and forced a fumble before recovering it himself. To say it was the biggest and most impressive play of Jack's career would be an understatement, but that is a play most linebackers simply would relish making.
Jack got up to run with the ball. With few Patriots in front of him and a legion of Jaguars ready to pave his way, he could have walked into the end zone and made the score 27-10. Even with arguably the best quarterback and head coach in NFL history on the other sideline, a 17-point deficit would have been hard to squander.
But instead, Jack was ruled down by officials and the whistle was prematurely blown as he began to run. The Jaguars got the turnover, but the potential game-changing touchdown was impossible to score due to the down ruling. And in that decision, the rallying cry of "Myles Jack wasn't down" was born.
Jacksonville then went three-and-out on the following offensive possession, and the Patriots scored on an eight-play, 85-yard touchdown drive when they got the ball back. Momentum went to New England and it never left again.
New England would score once more with a little over two minutes left, making the score 24-20 in the Patriots' favor. The Jaguars would lose in heartbreaking fashion, and the play in which Jack was ruled down has lived in the minds of the team's players, coaches, executives, and fans ever since.