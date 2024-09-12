Trevor Lawrence Hinted At Importance of Week 2 Matchup
Sometimes, the hardest loss to get past is the winnable game that slips through your fingers. Not the blowout and not the shootout. The collapse.
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter and a chance to put another six on the board. A costly turnover changed the momentum to the favor of the Miami Dolphins and the final score would be in favor of South Florida, 20-17.
Now, the Jaguars look ahead to their Week 2 home opener against a reeling Cleveland Browns team. Controlling the controllable is in order, but for the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, it means bouncing back from a game his team have won.
"That's this league. It happens. It sucks, and you want to do everything you can to not let it happen and 100 percent, we should have won the game," Lawrence told reporters on Wednesday. "Self-inflicted things, that's why we lost, and we gave it away in our opinion, but we know that and you can't do that in this league. That's where credit Miami, they made the plays. So, you can't ever take anything away from another team because we've been in that same position where we've won games like that. We know where we're at. ... Of course, every game is important, so we don't take it lightly, but we also understand it is a long season and we have a lot of confidence in our team and the group we have, and we do need to improve and not make those mistakes and not continue to make those mistakes.
"There were some things in the game where we have to get better, but I also think if you watch the game and you really look at it play-for-play, there were a lot of bright spots. We did a lot of good things and moving forward, that gives us a lot of confidence. So that's stuff that we're going to correct. We're going to fix, and we have to. You can't take it lightly. You have to be really intentional this week to improve and learn from those things. But at the end of the day, it is the NFL, and you’ve got to move on."
The Browns will be without a key offensive component in tight end David Njoku, and quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in Week 1. The Jaguars will look to get their first win of the 2024 season at home.
