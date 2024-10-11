Two Jaguars Receive Big Recognition
The Jacksonville Jaguars had several standout performances in their first win of the year, but a pair stood out above the rest.
After the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Week 5, the Jaguars have two players who were named to this week's PFF Team of the Week: left guard Ezra Cleveland and defensive end Travon Walker.
This means Cleveland was PFF's top-graded left guard in the NFL and Walker was among the two-highest-graded edge rushers alongside Nick Herbig.
Cleveland helped lead a Jaguars offensive line that paved the way for Tank Bigsby's first 100-yard game of his career, while the unit also blanked the Colts' defensive line and allowed zero quarterback hits throughout the contest.
“It's rare. I mean, it's rare. It usually doesn't happen. You're going to get hit a couple of times, QB hurries, things of that nature," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"But again, I think it's just a credit to the O-line and just paying attention to detail and focusing on your job and just things we've been talking about with the team. They did a great job keeping him clean yesterday, and Trevor did a great job at distributing the football, and then we were able to run the ball with some success. So, I think all that helps keep your quarterback clean.”
As for Walker, he turned in the best game of his career after a career-high three sacks against the Colts and Joe Flacco. Walker also forced a fumble from Flacco at the end of the first-half that gave the Jaguars valuable points in a one-score game.
“Yeah, I think you're really seeing his power, his length, speed and athleticism, and who he is as a player. I think this scheme benefits him," Pederson said after Sunday's win.
"He's embraced and really kind of bought into Ryan's philosophy and scheme and attack style. He just continues to improve each week, and just like where he's at, I mean, he had a really good game yesterday. Probably could have had a fourth sack in there, maybe a fifth sack in there. But that's just him and that's what I see during the week, how he prepares during the week and it's carrying over to the game and it did yesterday.”
