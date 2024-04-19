Jaguars Re-Sign Veteran OL Tyler Shatley
The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back one of the most durable players in franchise histry.
The Jaguars announced the re-signing of veteran offensive lineman Tyler Shatley on Friday, meaning Shatley is set to return for his 11th season with the Jaguars.
Shatley, who became a free agent in March, has started games at both center and guard for the Jaguars in recent years, including starting most of the 2022 playoff run at left guard.
Shatley was signed as an undrafted free agent in May 2014. In 10 seasons with the Jaguars, he has played in 145 games and currently holds the franchise record for the most consecutive games played (140). During the 2022 season, he was named the Jaguars’ nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
"Yeah I think it's a very good group. Again, it's a group whether it's inside or outside. I think there's great value throughout the draft, I think you're going to find starters in the fourth, fifth round that are eventually going to find their way into starting," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said about this year's offensive line class on Thursday.
"There's always some guys that even go later than that. I was telling the group yesterday, the local workout guys, most people don't realize this, there's more guys in the [Pro] Football Hall of Fame that were undrafted free agents, than there are first round picks. So good players come from all levels of the draft and even the undrafted. I think we've just got to remember that it takes time. They've gotten be given time to develop.”