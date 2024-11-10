Vikings vs. Jaguars Live Game Thread
Jacksonville, FL -- The Jacksonville Jaguars return home to EverBank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
This will be only the eighth time these franchises face off. The Vikings have won all but one game all-time against the Jaguars. And have won the previous five matchups.
The last time the Vikings and Jaguars played each other was in 2020. The Vikings came out on top 27-24 in a thriller in overtime.
The Jaguars come into this game with a 2-7 record. While the Vikings come in with a 6-2 and are considered to be serious NFC contenders by many.
The big headline coming into this game is Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not expected to play. Instead, former 1st-round pick Mac Jones is expected to get the start.
Jones was traded from the New England Patriots to Jacksonville this past offseason. Jones is also from Jacksonville and this would be his first start in a Jaguars uniform.
"I mean, he just brings a new sense of life right now, just where the season been going," said Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. "I feel like Mac, he's an energy guy. I feel like he's a guy, he's from here. He's from Jacksonville. So it's like he's a kid again. And I feel like he's out there playing free. He ain't worried about what no one else has to say. He don't care about anything the media has to say. He is just out there being Mac Jones."
The Jaguars defense will have to stop Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to win this game. Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL.
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
