The Stakes Cannot Get Any Higher For Jaguars' Mac Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled across the board this season for various reasons. One of those reasons is injuries. Christian D'Andrea of USA TODAY believes Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was starting to play some of the best football he has all season before getting injured.
“Trevor Lawrence was heating up before Week 9,” D'Andrea said.“The Jacksonville Jaguars’ once and future franchise quarterback had begun to bounce back after a wretched start to his 2024 season.
“He’d been responsible for nearly 21 expected points added (EPA) between a blowout win over the New England Patriots and a narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers, playing like a top-five passer in that span.
“Then, the wheels came off in Philadelphia. Lawrence completed barely more than half his passes in a 28-23 loss to the Eagles. He threw two interceptions. He suffered a left shoulder injury that could not only keep him out of Week 10’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings but cost Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson his job.”
D'Andrea noted that the Jaguars are tied for the worst record in the league this season and head coach Doug Pederson has an abysmal record over the last 15 games.
“The Jaguars are 2-7 this season, tied for the worst record in the NFL. Pederson is 3-12 in his last 15 games,” D'Andrea said. “He badly needs to surge this winter to keep his job in Jacksonville. And the quarterback he’ll be relying on is this man”
“Mac Jones will step into the breach for a Jags team that has spent the past 12 months unraveling. The same Mac Jones who got progressively worse for the New England Patriots over three increasingly frustrating seasons after being a 2021 first round draft pick.
“The same Mac Jones who threw 35 deep balls in 11 games last season and completed four of them.”
D'Andrea noted that the Jaguars will supply Jones with more talent at skill positions than he had in his previous stop, the young quarterback still has plenty of room to improve.
“Jones will, on paper, get more support than he did to end his Patriots tenure,” D'Andrea said. “Brian Thomas Jr. is only a rookie but already a more dynamic wide receiver than anyone New England offered the young QB in his three years there.
“Evan Engram is the actual version of the tight end the Patriots wanted Mike Gesicki to be in 2023. Tank Bigsby and Trevor Etienne are by no means consistent, but they’ve created a top 10 run game despite Jacksonville’s glaring issues elsewhere.
During his time in New England, Jones progressively regressed in his development. Now in Jacksonville, he has a chance to show he has matured and gotten better.
“His average pass distance and time to throw decreased each season as a Patriot, in part because he had little room to operate behind a bad offensive line and in part because he wasn’t very good with these throws,” D'Andrea said.
“His average throw distance of 6.9 yards downfield in 2023 was fifth-lowest among all starting quarterbacks. But his on-target throw rate for what ostensibly should be easier throws ranked 20th — well behind the four other QBs who threw similarly short passes.”
