WATCH: Everything Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Said After Raiders Loss
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. spoke with the media after Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
To listen to his interview, watch above.
Below is an insert from our game recap of the loss.
With the 2024 season and all of the disappointment surrounding it now finally drawing to a close, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders had two things to play for on Sunday: pride and draft slots.
When it came to the on-field performance, the Jaguars instead showed little to be proud of. The next step in one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history was a 19-14 loss to the worst team in the NFL entering the contest.
If the question for the Jaguars was where is rock bottom, then they have finally answered it. Rock bottom is exactly where the Jaguars are now.
The Jaguars' first drive of the game was highlighted by Tank Bigsby picking up a key fourth-and-inches before the drive stalled out, but Jacksonville suffered a key loss before they punted with left tackle Walker Little limping off the field and into the locker room with an ankle injury.
The two teams traded punts after early mistakes, with the Raiders drawing a holding penalty on a successful scramble and with Mac Jones missing a wide-open Brian Thomas Jr. on a downfield pass on the second drive of the game.
After a pair of early sacks from defensive tackles Maason Smith and Arik Armstead on the opening drives, the Jaguars' defense set an early tone. As a result of this, a 26-yard return by Devin Duvernay, and a penalty on the Raiders' punt coverage team, Jacksonville started their third drive at the Raiders' 29-yard line.
Thomas would go on to break the Jaguars' record for most catches by a rookie on his first catch of the game, a 16-yard catch on third down to get the Jaguars inside the 10. After another penalty on the Raiders, Bigsby rushed for a touchdown from one yard out to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
A 13-yard scramble by Aidan O'Connell and a 24-yard catch by Jakobi Meyers helped the Raiders respond and get into Jacksonville territory. One play later, a 29-yard catch from Tre Tucker against Tyson Campbell got the Raiders down to the one-yard line, setting up an Alexander Mattison touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
The Raiders took a 13-7 lead after a pair of field goals, with the Jaguars' defense going from a strength to a weakness as the offense continued to stall out.
The Jaguars' offense was overmatched in the first half, especially in comparison to the Raiders offense. Outside of scoring on a drive that started at the Raiders' 29-yard line, the Jaguars failed to generate any momentum or explosive plays.
To make matters worse, a Bigsby fumble snuffed another potential chance for the Jaguars to climb back in the game. And despite the Jaguars getting near midfield at the end of the first half, another fumble by a second-year player took points off the board. This time, it was tight end Brenton Strange.
Jacksonville was seemingly building momentum on their first drive of the second-half until a third-down sack by former Jaguars first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson ended their drive, giving Chaisson a form of revenge against the team that picked him and then let him walk in free agency.
