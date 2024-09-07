WATCH: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Previews Week 1 vs. Dolphins
Few Jacksonville Jaguars will be as important in Week 1 as running back Travis Etienne, with the star running back holding the key to the offense's efficiency.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor also spoke this week. Here is a transcript below.
Q: On how much is unknown about Miami’s defense being Week 1 under a new defensive coordinator?
Taylor: “Certainly, there’s a lot of unknown. I mean, we haven’t seen a lot of their guys play together through the preseason. Coach Weaver [Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver] is probably going to have his stamp on it. Now, we’re going to certainly study his past, and not just him. There’s a number of coaches on their staff that have been involved in other systems that you’re kind of keeping an eye on. You may check a little bit and the benefit is, you get some time to do that through the summer. But then, the tough part about it is you don’t know. So, it’s kind of one those things that, let’s carry things we’re really good at enough to where we can adjust as the game goes and try to figure it out as things are playing to put our guys in the best position.”
Q: On if the game plan for Week 1 is more thorough than for later weeks?
Taylor: “No, not necessarily, but there’s just enough variety of things we do well that have good, versatile answers. There may be sometimes where you’re very specific because we know these are the coverages, these are the pressures we’re getting, things like that. We pair some things down or maybe we have kills that just give us the right play at the right time, or here, it's kind of, we may have to pivot in the middle of the first quarter. Whatever that may be based on where people are aligned, what they're playing, how it goes from that standpoint.”
Q: On his confidence in the offensive line as a unit?
Taylor: “We're very confident in the work they've put in. That's really all we can go off right now. From April through training camp, through all of it. Whether it's the meetings, spending time together, getting on the same page communication-wise, to the reps we see on the field and the reps we spend time getting in the walkthroughs. We've put a lot of time into that and we're very confident in the way they'll play. But again, that's part of it. Let's go see what happens.”
Q: On who has assumed a leadership role on the offensive line?
Taylor: “Yeah, I think there's a lot of veteran presence in that room, be it Cam [OL Cam Robinson], Mitch [OL Mitch Morse], Brandon [OL Brandon Scherff]. Those three guys are probably the guys that kind of spearhead the leadership of that room itself. Mitch being a center, Luke [OL Luke Fortner] being a center, you hear those guys a lot, because they're involved in a lot of communication process. So those are guys that are probably the most vocal, but then Brandon and Cam and some other guys, they'll speak up as well.”
Q: On WR Louis Rees-Zammit’s skillset and eventual role for the team?
Taylor: “He's got a great accent, so he’s fun to talk to. I think with him, it's just a new beginning and even playing football is new, but playing receiver is new. He played running back in Kansas City and so transitioning to the receiver room, kind of learning a little bit more space to play in right there. Then, right now, it's just him kind of trying to get some sort of understanding of what we call things so he can play fast and work his way through. But as far as the individual drills, he's done a good job so far. The scout team has had a couple plays here and there, so it's good. It'll be fun just to watch him continue to grow.”
Q: On pairing down the run game and the buy-in from the offensive line?
Taylor: “I think the biggest thing is we've been able to communicate pretty well. Our goal is just to always have 11 guys seeing it the exact same way, every time out. Because we could have one run play, but you could block it ten different ways based on the presentation of the defense. So, we want to be really good about, ‘This is what we do, this is all the looks you could get exposed to throughout the course of the game.’ So then, when you go into a Week 1 with a lot of unknowns, we kind of just lean back on what we've been doing since April. We get everybody on the same page, and we execute the down and then we get to the sideline, and we communicate and talk through what's the best way to do this moving forward. But we're excited about the work we've put into that, and we want to see what happens on Sunday.”
