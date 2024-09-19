What is the Jaguars' Path to Division Title?
Just two weeks into the 2024 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of three teams in the AFC South that are still winless. With a ton of football left to play, the Jaguars have a realistic chance to compete in the division until the final week of the regular season and make things interesting.
This is a projection of the division up to this point and how each team will perform based on their current standings and remaining schedule.
2-0, Houston Texans
Houston has gotten off to a blazing start, topping divisional opponent Indianapolis the Colts in the season opener and handled the Bears in primetime on Monday.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been nothing short of impressive but the big star through two weeks has been wide receiver Nico Collins who leads the league with 252 receiving yards.
However, Houston has the fourth toughest schedule in the league according to NFL.com and replicating a 10-7 record and division title from a year ago will be hard to come by especially with Stroud being sacked seven times so far, showing weakness in the offensive line.
They have several tools to win consecutive division titles for the first time sincr 2018-'19 and even with a strenuous schedule, they will scrape by and get it done.
Projection: 9-8 record, AFC South Champions
0-2, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have not had an ideal start to the season and the next two weeks do not make it any easier as they go on the road for back-to-back games against Buffalo and Houston.
With the 8th hardest schedule in the league, the Jaguars will need to upset some teams away from Everbank Stadium but it is definitely a high possibility with their offensive weapons.
Trevor Lawrence has had a slower start to the year but also has yet to turn the ball over. Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and the addition of veteran wideout Gabe Davis makes them a threat in the AFC. Returning star tight end Evan Engram from injury will be crucial as well.
The Jaguars win their final two games of the regular season over divisional opponents, Tennessee and Indianapolis, but fall short to the Texans by just a few games to miss a playoff appearance.
Projection: 8-9, Miss playoffs
0-2, Tennessee Titans
The Titans have allowed 48 points through two games and poor quarterback decisions from second-year starter Will Levis have led them to a very rough start to the season under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. There is a lot of youth at key positions.
As one of the lower teams in the division, it will be very tough for the Titans to compete with all three others teams and their schedule outside the division features powerhouse teams such as Miami, Buffalo, Detroit, and Cincinnati.
It might take nearly all 17 games for Callahan to find the reigns of this team and start showing some promise with a young quarterback and few weapons offensively.
Projection: 5-12, Miss playoffs
0-2, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts might be the biggest surprise 0-2 team in the division up to this point after a frustrating six-point loss to the Green Bay Packers and backup quarterback Malik Willis last Sunday.
Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown four interceptions in just two games and has shown he still needs to adjust to NFL defenses. The bright spot has been running back Jonathan Taylor, averaging just over five yards per carry.
Even with a relatively easy schedule this year, the Colts will find struggles on both sides of the ball and will under achieve after winnings seasons in three of the past four years.
Projection: 7-10, Miss Playoffs
